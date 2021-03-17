KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Haze/Wind

San Angelo

62°F Haze/Wind Feels like 58°
Wind
28 mph WNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

57°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 51°
Wind
30 mph NW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair/Wind

Eldorado

61°F Fair/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

59°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
Wind
27 mph NW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Eden

60°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 55°
Wind
28 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Blustery winds will continue to be in the area for our Wednesday. A wind advisory will remain in effect until 7 pm. Gusts up to 45 miles per hour can be expected. Dust will also be blown into the area with the stronger winds as well. Visibility is expected to be reduced. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for most of the region. And we will have plenty of sunshine. Tonight will give us clear skies, calmer winds from the west around 5-10 mph and lows in the 30s. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the 60s and winds varying in direction around 5-15 mph. We will continue to have sunny skies through the weekend, then a cloudy start to next week, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the later afternoon to early evening hours on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Haze/Wind

San Angelo

61°F Haze/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
28 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

57°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 51°
Wind
30 mph NW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair/Wind

Eldorado

61°F Fair/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

59°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
Wind
27 mph NW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Eden

60°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 55°
Wind
28 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 40°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 65° 40°

Thursday

69° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 37°

Friday

68° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 37°

Saturday

75° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 75° 46°

Sunday

75° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 75° 54°

Monday

73° / 50°
PM Showers/Wind
PM Showers/Wind 31% 73° 50°

Tuesday

78° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 78° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
64°

64°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

64°

6 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
1%
42°

42°

6 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.