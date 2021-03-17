KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 17th
San Angelo62°F Haze/Wind Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 28 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee57°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 30 mph NW
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado61°F Fair/Wind Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 22 mph NW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon59°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 27 mph NW
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden60°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 28 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Blustery winds will continue to be in the area for our Wednesday. A wind advisory will remain in effect until 7 pm. Gusts up to 45 miles per hour can be expected. Dust will also be blown into the area with the stronger winds as well. Visibility is expected to be reduced. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for most of the region. And we will have plenty of sunshine. Tonight will give us clear skies, calmer winds from the west around 5-10 mph and lows in the 30s. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the 60s and winds varying in direction around 5-15 mph. We will continue to have sunny skies through the weekend, then a cloudy start to next week, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the later afternoon to early evening hours on Monday.
