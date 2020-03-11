KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 11th

We can expect a mix of clouds and sun as we get through our afternoon hours. Highs are expected to get into the low 80’s for Concho Valley. Tonight, another round of clouds followed by partly cloudy skies, with lows dropping to the lower 60’s. Overall, a pretty mild evening. Looking ahead, we can expect an increase of clouds through Thursday, with highs in the 80’s again. Rain showers are expected to start Thursday evening, and go through Sunday, with chances of thunderstorms popping up Friday and Sunday.
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!