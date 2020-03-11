KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, March 11th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We can expect a mix of clouds and sun as we get through our afternoon hours. Highs are expected to get into the low 80’s for Concho Valley. Tonight, another round of clouds followed by partly cloudy skies, with lows dropping to the lower 60’s. Overall, a pretty mild evening. Looking ahead, we can expect an increase of clouds through Thursday, with highs in the 80’s again. Rain showers are expected to start Thursday evening, and go through Sunday, with chances of thunderstorms popping up Friday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.