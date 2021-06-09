KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 9th

Getting through the rest of the day, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be climbing to the 90s and 100s for the Concho Valley. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south around 10-15 mph, but this breeze won’t offer relief from the heat. We will continue to have higher dew point levels, which will give us higher levels of humidity. A heat advisory has been issued from the National Weather Service to begin at one this afternoon for Coleman, Runnels, Coke, Sterling, Irion, Tom Green, and Concho counties. This advisory will remain in effect until Thursday at eight in the evening, however, this could be extended further with higher temperatures sticking around. Tonight will have a few clouds in the skies with lows in the 70s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, a few morning clouds will give way to sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 90s and 100s once again. Winds will remain coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we continue getting closer to the weekend, we can expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A slight bit of relief could come this upcoming week, bringing our temperatures down to the 90s for highs and a few spotty showers could develop as we head into late Monday overnight into Tuesday. With the higher temperatures and higher levels of humidity, we are reminded and encouraged to keep hydrated, take breaks in the shade if working outdoors, and to be mindful of our furry friends that may be exceptionally hot.

