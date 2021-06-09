KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getting through the rest of the day, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be climbing to the 90s and 100s for the Concho Valley. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from the south around 10-15 mph, but this breeze won’t offer relief from the heat. We will continue to have higher dew point levels, which will give us higher levels of humidity. A heat advisory has been issued from the National Weather Service to begin at one this afternoon for Coleman, Runnels, Coke, Sterling, Irion, Tom Green, and Concho counties. This advisory will remain in effect until Thursday at eight in the evening, however, this could be extended further with higher temperatures sticking around. Tonight will have a few clouds in the skies with lows in the 70s and winds from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, a few morning clouds will give way to sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 90s and 100s once again. Winds will remain coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we continue getting closer to the weekend, we can expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. A slight bit of relief could come this upcoming week, bringing our temperatures down to the 90s for highs and a few spotty showers could develop as we head into late Monday overnight into Tuesday. With the higher temperatures and higher levels of humidity, we are reminded and encouraged to keep hydrated, take breaks in the shade if working outdoors, and to be mindful of our furry friends that may be exceptionally hot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

97°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

96°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
75°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 103°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
73°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

89°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

97°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
75°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

96°F Sunny Feels like 107°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
75°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
73°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 103°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
73°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

89°F Fair Feels like 96°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.