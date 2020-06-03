KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 3rd

We can expect plenty of sunshine through the day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A bit higher in humidity, and more clouds building a bit later this afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s. Light winds from the south around 5-10 mph. As we continue through the week, we will have warmer temperatures and sunny skies, which will help dry us out more, and give us lower levels of humidty.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!