KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into our evening hours, we can expect a few more clouds continuing through the region. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s and winds will be less than five miles per hour. For our Thursday, we are looking at another day of partly cloudy skies, with highs hitting the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. We will pretty much be in the clear from rain showers for the remainder of the week. Heading into this Fourth of July weekend, we are looking at scattered showers and possible storms developing around the Concho Valley into next week Tuesday. Temperatures are also only expected to reach the 80s for highs as well, much cooler than what we are used to having at this time of year. Cookout plans could be hampered by possible rain showers. We could get a break from the showers developing late Sunday evening, which will give us a good opportunity to view fireworks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

87°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

89°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

87°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.