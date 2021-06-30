KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 30th

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into our evening hours, we can expect a few more clouds continuing through the region. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s and winds will be less than five miles per hour. For our Thursday, we are looking at another day of partly cloudy skies, with highs hitting the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. We will pretty much be in the clear from rain showers for the remainder of the week. Heading into this Fourth of July weekend, we are looking at scattered showers and possible storms developing around the Concho Valley into next week Tuesday. Temperatures are also only expected to reach the 80s for highs as well, much cooler than what we are used to having at this time of year. Cookout plans could be hampered by possible rain showers. We could get a break from the showers developing late Sunday evening, which will give us a good opportunity to view fireworks.

