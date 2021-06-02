KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 2nd

As we progress through the rest of our afternoon hours, we will have an increase in cloud covers. Spotty showers could develop around the region, with better chances of thunderstorms and rain showers late tonight. Highs will peak in the low to mid 80s. Tonight will have temperatures dropping to the 60s with calm winds and scattered showers and storms. Tomorrow will have a stormy start to the morning with lingering showers, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 80s and a bit in the 90s. Winds will be relatively calm through the day. Warmer temperatures can be expected for the rest of the week and through the weekend. More sunshine is looking to be a bit promising for the first few days of next week.
San Angelo85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee70°F Rain Shower Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 59%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 51%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
