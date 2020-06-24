KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 24th

We will continue having plenty of sunshine today, with highs only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will shift a bit through the day, eventually coming from the northeast later this afternoon around 10-15 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and 90s, and winds coming from the south, with afternoon speeds up to 20 mph. And we can expect 100s back in the area to start off next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!