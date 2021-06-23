KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 23rd

For the rest of our Wednesday, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies and southern winds around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for most of the region, and some places are expected to hit triple digits for highs. As we head to the evening hours, we could see a few more clouds coming in for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 70s for lows and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. For our Thursday, we will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine as we get through the rest of the day. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the upper 90s to 100s. Another warmer day for Friday as well as Saturday can be expected. We are looking at a much cooler start to next week Monday and Tuesday with highs only hitting the mid to upper 80s across the region. We will also see an increase in clouds with spotty showers and storms looking possible to start next week as well. Humidity levels continue to be higher as we go through this week, so it will still feel much warmer outside, and heat indices will continue to be in the triple digits for the rest of this week as well. No relief is expected in the near future to lower the dew points, which would lower the humidity levels.

Sunny

San Angelo

97°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

95°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Hot. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F A clear sky. Hot. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Hot. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Generally clear. Hot. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

93°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.