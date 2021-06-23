KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 23rd

For the rest of our Wednesday, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies and southern winds around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be hitting the mid to upper 90s for most of the region, and some places are expected to hit triple digits for highs. As we head to the evening hours, we could see a few more clouds coming in for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 70s for lows and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. For our Thursday, we will have a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine as we get through the rest of the day. Temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the upper 90s to 100s. Another warmer day for Friday as well as Saturday can be expected. We are looking at a much cooler start to next week Monday and Tuesday with highs only hitting the mid to upper 80s across the region. We will also see an increase in clouds with spotty showers and storms looking possible to start next week as well. Humidity levels continue to be higher as we go through this week, so it will still feel much warmer outside, and heat indices will continue to be in the triple digits for the rest of this week as well. No relief is expected in the near future to lower the dew points, which would lower the humidity levels.

