KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, June 10th

Another day of sunny skies can be expected, with highs a bit cooler than yesterday, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be fairly light around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have a few stray clouds, with lows in the 60s. Friday will see the most cloud cover, with partly cloudy skies. But more sunshine for the weekend, and highs will remain mostly in the mid 90s through the weekend and into next week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!