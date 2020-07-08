KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 8th

Plenty of sunshine to go around, with a few stray clouds later this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Some spotty showers in the southern half of the Concho Valley area. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have our first day of triple digits for highs. And looking ahead, we will be increasing temperatures for highs through next week Monday, with highs reaching around 110.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!