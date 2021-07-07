KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 7th

Weather

For the rest of our Wednesday, we are looking at partly cloudy skies clearing out a bit by later this afternoon, giving us mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s for highs around the region and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we progress through the overnight hours, we are looking at a decrease in clouds, eventually giving us clear skies. Winds will be pretty calm and temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s across the Concho Valley. For our Thursday, we are looking at mostly sunny skies with a gradual increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from an eastern direction around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will stick in the 90s for the rest of the week and through the weekend. A quick cool down could occur on Monday, but not by much. We will also have a mix of sun and clouds over the next several days and a few showers are looking to develop late Sunday overnight into Monday of next week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

