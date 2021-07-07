KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 7th

For the rest of our Wednesday, we are looking at partly cloudy skies clearing out a bit by later this afternoon, giving us mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s for highs around the region and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we progress through the overnight hours, we are looking at a decrease in clouds, eventually giving us clear skies. Winds will be pretty calm and temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s across the Concho Valley. For our Thursday, we are looking at mostly sunny skies with a gradual increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from an eastern direction around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will stick in the 90s for the rest of the week and through the weekend. A quick cool down could occur on Monday, but not by much. We will also have a mix of sun and clouds over the next several days and a few showers are looking to develop late Sunday overnight into Monday of next week.

