KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 29th

Clouds will continue to decrease through the afternoon hours, and winds will be a bit breezy from the south with speeds up to 20 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 100s today. Tonight, clearing skies with lows in the 70s and calming winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine for the region and highs in the 100s for most. Saturday afternoon, we can expect to have spotty afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms. And a cold air pocket will travel down to us next week Monday, giving us highs only in the 70s and 80s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!