KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 28th

For the rest of our afternoon, a bit of a change from this morning’s forecast. We are looking at mostly sunny skies for the next few hours, then an increase in cloud cover as we head into later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at more spotty showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms across the region. Lows will drop to the 70s and winds will also calm down. Tomorrow will give us a mixture of sun and clouds, and a few more scattered showers and storms, mostly staying to the southern and eastern portions of the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again and winds will once again vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. This upcoming weekend will be back in the triple digits for highs for portions of the viewing area. Rain showers continue to look on the favorable side, especially for late Sunday night and late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will stick around as we head into the first few days of August, but this is likely to change and we will could very well be back in the 100s for highs for a good majority of next month.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video