KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 28th

For the rest of our afternoon, a bit of a change from this morning’s forecast. We are looking at mostly sunny skies for the next few hours, then an increase in cloud cover as we head into later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at more spotty showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms across the region. Lows will drop to the 70s and winds will also calm down. Tomorrow will give us a mixture of sun and clouds, and a few more scattered showers and storms, mostly staying to the southern and eastern portions of the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again and winds will once again vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. This upcoming weekend will be back in the triple digits for highs for portions of the viewing area. Rain showers continue to look on the favorable side, especially for late Sunday night and late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will stick around as we head into the first few days of August, but this is likely to change and we will could very well be back in the 100s for highs for a good majority of next month.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

90°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

