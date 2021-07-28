KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 28th

For the rest of our afternoon, a bit of a change from this morning’s forecast. We are looking at mostly sunny skies for the next few hours, then an increase in cloud cover as we head into later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at more spotty showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms across the region. Lows will drop to the 70s and winds will also calm down. Tomorrow will give us a mixture of sun and clouds, and a few more scattered showers and storms, mostly staying to the southern and eastern portions of the Concho Valley. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s again and winds will once again vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. This upcoming weekend will be back in the triple digits for highs for portions of the viewing area. Rain showers continue to look on the favorable side, especially for late Sunday night and late Monday overnight into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will stick around as we head into the first few days of August, but this is likely to change and we will could very well be back in the 100s for highs for a good majority of next month.
San Angelo92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 2 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden90°F Fair Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
