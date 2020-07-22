KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 22nd

Clouds will continue to increase in the area this afternoon, with scattered rain showers developing across the region as well. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s today. Winds will be a bit breezy later this afternoon as well, coming from the east with speeds up to 15 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s, and tomorrow will also have a mix of sun and clouds, with more spotty shower tomorrow. Looking ahead, we can expect showers and possible thunderstorms scattered across the region this weekend, and going through next week Monday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!