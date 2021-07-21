KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 21st

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at having plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds coming in later today. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. A few spotty showers could develop around parts of the region this afternoon as well, but most will be a light sprinkling of rain. Tonight, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will still have cooler than average temperatures for highs, hitting the upper 80s to low 90s. A few more showers tomorrow afternoon could develop and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. After tomorrow, we will have temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s through the weekend and into the first few days of next week as well. Plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday is expected, then a few more clouds for the first half of next week. However, we are also going to see an increase in moisture levels around the region as well going from Thursday to Friday, so mornings will be on the muggy side. We will start to feel more like summer with conditions and temperatures. Average temperatures for this time of year are usually in the upper 90s for most of the Concho Valley.

