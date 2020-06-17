KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 17th

Plenty of clouds will be in the area today, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will be a bit higher compared to last week. Winds can gust up to 25 mph later this afternoon from the south. And a slight chance of showers could occur early tomorrow morning. Lows will drop to the 60s. Winds will also calm down around 5-10 mph. Looking ahead, we can expect Father’s Day to be hot, with highs hitting the triple digits.

