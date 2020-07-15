KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, July 15th

We will be under a heat advisory later this afternoon starting at 2 and going until 8. Highs are expected back in the triple digits, but they will be a few degrees cooler than the past few days. We will continue to see a bit more cloud coverage during the morning hours, and more sunshine during the afternoons. And we will gradually decrease our highs to 100 degrees by the end of this weekend. Looking ahead to next week, we could have some rain showers making an appearance late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!