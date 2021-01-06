KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, January 6th

As we go through our afternoon hours, we will have stronger winds from the north and northwest up to 25 mph. Highs will reach the 50s and a bit into the 60s for the region, but we can expect to have plenty of sunny skies. Tonight will have clear skies, cooler temperatures in the 30s and winds calming down, but still from the north around 5-10 mph. As we go through tomorrow, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with highs in the 50s again and winds from the north 5-10 mph. For the rest of the week and the first half of the weekend, we can expect average temperatures with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front coming through Sunday will drop us around 10-15 degrees around the region, and early morning rain showers will switch over to mixed precipitation as we progress through the second half of the weekend.

