KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, January 27th

We will continue to have plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s for a majority of the region. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit from the east around 5-10 mph, with lows in the 20s and 30s and increasing clouds. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds coming from the southeast 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the week, then sunshine for a majority of the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit on the warmer side for the first few days of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s around the region.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.