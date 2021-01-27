KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, January 27th

Many of us have heard of the northern lights, and the spectacle they are for anyone who had a chance to see this wonder. Occurring at the top of the atmosphere, the northern lights look like iridescent flashes in the skies, which is electrically charged solar particles colliding with the nitrogen and oxygen atoms in our atmosphere. In the northern hemisphere, the scientific name given to this phenomenon is aurora borealis.

In the southern hemisphere, a different name is given. This event is called aurora australis, or the southern lights. With the same exact concept, the southern hemisphere has a light show that amazes many who are able to catch this spectacle.