KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, January 27th

We will continue to have plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s for a majority of the region. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit from the east around 5-10 mph, with lows in the 20s and 30s and increasing clouds. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds coming from the southeast 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the week, then sunshine for a majority of the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit on the warmer side for the first few days of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s around the region.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!