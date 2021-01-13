KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, January 13th

Getting through the rest of our day, we can expect plenty of sunshine, with highs reaching the 60s across the region, and winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Winds will calm down a bit tonight, dropping to speeds of 5-10 mph. We will have clear skies and temperatures in the 30s for lows. Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, with highs in the 50s and 60s, and mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up a bit from the southwest with speeds up to 25 mph. We will maintain 50s and 60s for temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A possible cold front is expected Sunday, but just a drop in temperatures will come from it. Next Tuesday is looking more on the cloudy side, and highs could be dropping back to the 40s around the region.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!