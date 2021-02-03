KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, February 3rd

Sunny skies with a few clouds will be with us for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be close to record-breaking for some cities in the region, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy though, offering a bit of relief, and coming from the south around 10-20 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies will be in the area, with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds still maintaining speeds even into tomorrow. Highs will be in the 70s and the 80s for the region, but before we can get enough heat for the high, a cold front will push through after a dry line comes, and we will drop steadily around 25-30 degrees. 60s for highs through the weekend, and next week will give a slight taste of the colder temperatures from the north, giving us 30s for highs next Tuesday.

