KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, February 3rd

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Some passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
57°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Some passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sunny skies with a few clouds will be with us for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be close to record-breaking for some cities in the region, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy though, offering a bit of relief, and coming from the south around 10-20 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies will be in the area, with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds still maintaining speeds even into tomorrow. Highs will be in the 70s and the 80s for the region, but before we can get enough heat for the high, a cold front will push through after a dry line comes, and we will drop steadily around 25-30 degrees. 60s for highs through the weekend, and next week will give a slight taste of the colder temperatures from the north, giving us 30s for highs next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 56°

Thursday

74° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 74° 37°

Friday

66° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 66° 42°

Saturday

69° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 69° 37°

Sunday

71° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 71° 48°

Monday

72° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 72° 29°

Tuesday

56° / 22°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 56° 22°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

4 AM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
59°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.