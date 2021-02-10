KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, February 10th

The sun provides a lot for us. Probably more than we may realize. While it does give us light (this is helpful for us to see), it also gives us heat, as well as helps plants with the process of photosynthesis, which gives us air to breathe as well. But not all of the sun's energy makes it to the surface of the earth. If this were the case, we would be the next grill item for a backyard barbecue! Let's break down what is known as the energy budget, and how much of this we actually get to keep.

To start, the sun gives off a lot of energy. Like a lot, a lot (for anyone who wants a number, it's 38,460 septillion watts or 3.846x10^26 per second). However, that is the amount for the entire sun. We are a small planet compared to the size of the sun, so we only get a tiny fraction of this energy directed towards us. But for simplicity, let's just say the sun send energy to us at 100% (this will be easier to follow utilizing fractions).