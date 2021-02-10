KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, February 10th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Fog

San Angelo

32°F Fog Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
26°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
25°F Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

41°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
26°F Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

33°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
26°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

32°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening will change to some light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
25°F Rain and snow showers this evening will change to some light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Foggy conditions and cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s for the region, and winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we will have freezing rain, with lows in the 20s and 30s, and northeast winds around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us mixed precipitation in the morning, then cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. A slight break from the winter-like precipitation on Friday, then colder temperatures this weekend, and snow coming for next Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fog

San Angelo

32°F Fog Feels like 24°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
26°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
25°F Cloudy with some light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

41°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
26°F Cloudy with periods of freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

33°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
26°F Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

32°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening will change to some light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
25°F Rain and snow showers this evening will change to some light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

40° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 40° 26°

Thursday

38° / 27°
AM Ice
AM Ice 24% 38° 27°

Friday

38° / 25°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 38° 25°

Saturday

33° / 19°
AM Wintry Mix
AM Wintry Mix 44% 33° 19°

Sunday

28° /
PM Snow Showers
PM Snow Showers 30% 28°

Monday

24° /
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 22% 24°

Tuesday

47° / 26°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 47° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
34°

35°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
35°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
36°

38°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
38°

34°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
34°

33°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
33°

34°

9 PM
Cloudy
18%
34°

33°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
33°

32°

11 PM
Cloudy
22%
32°

31°

12 AM
Cloudy
23%
31°

32°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
32°

31°

2 AM
Freezing Drizzle
33%
31°

31°

3 AM
Light Freezing Rain
44%
31°

30°

4 AM
Light Freezing Rain
43%
30°

30°

5 AM
Light Freezing Rain
46%
30°

29°

6 AM
Light Freezing Rain
35%
29°

28°

7 AM
Light Freezing Rain
39%
28°

27°

8 AM
Freezing Drizzle
33%
27°

28°

9 AM
Freezing Drizzle
34%
28°

29°

10 AM
Freezing Drizzle
30%
29°

29°

11 AM
Freezing Drizzle
31%
29°

30°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
30°

31°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
31°

34°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
34°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.