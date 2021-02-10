KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, February 10th
San Angelo32°F Fog Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee33°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 43%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado41°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 59%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon33°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 49%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden32°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Foggy conditions and cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s for the region, and winds will be coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we will have freezing rain, with lows in the 20s and 30s, and northeast winds around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us mixed precipitation in the morning, then cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with northeast winds 5-15 mph. A slight break from the winter-like precipitation on Friday, then colder temperatures this weekend, and snow coming for next Monday.
