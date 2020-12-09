KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 9th

Sunny skies will be sticking around as we get through the rest of our day. Temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 70s for most of the region. Winds will also be coming in from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Heading into tonight, we can expect lows in the 40s with clear skies and winds from the southwest maintaining around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have sunny skies for most of the day, but an increase in clouds in the early evening hours. Winds will also be a bit breezy, coming from the southwest around 5-20 mph, and highs will be in the 70s and slightly in the 80s. A cold front early Friday morning will give us a cooler weekend, and we can also expect a few showers Friday as well, mostly in the morning hours. After Sunday, temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!