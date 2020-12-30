KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 30th

As we go through the rest of our Wednesday, we will continue to feel the cooler temperatures with the cold front passing through this morning. Scattered rain showers will be light for today, and winds will be breezy, coming from the north and northeast up to 25 mph. Tonight, rain showers will pick up, and with temperatures dropping to the 20s and 30s, the rain will turn to freezing rain. Winds will still be coming from the northeast around 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will start off with a mixed precipitation. Temperatures will jump up a bit to the 30s and slightly in the 40s. Winds will still be a bit breezy from the northeast around 10-20 mph. By the late morning/early afternoon, we should start seeing snow fall for a good majority of the Concho Valley, but will move out by late Thursday evening to the north.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!