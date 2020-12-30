KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 30th

The warm weather comes to an end today as the cold front will move into the area during the overnight hours. Temperatures got up to 70s today with overnight lows expected to drop into the 40s. Isolated showers will still be possible tonight, but the better rain chances will come tomorrow morning with the cold front.

Wednesday will see more widespread rain showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs will only get into the 40s but temperatures will mainly continue to drop throughout the day with overnight lows on Wednesday hitting near freezing for the area. Overnight the rain will transition to snow with some winter mix and freezing rain possible as well.