KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 2nd

Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the previous few days, with highs in the 50s for most of the region. However, breezy winds coming from the northwest up to 20 miles per hour this afternoon will make the temperatures feel a bit cooler. We will have plenty of sunny skies today though. Tonight, expect clear skies with winds from the northwest around 5-15 miles per hour, and lows dropping to the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow will be even cooler, with highs only reaching the 40s and winds still breezy from the northwest around 10-20 miles per hour. The morning will start off with more clouds in the skies, but clearing out by the afternoon hours. After tomorrow, we will warm back up for the weekend, getting back to the mid 60s. And sunny skies will continue to stick around into next week as well.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!