KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 23rd

We can expect plenty of sunny skies for the rest of the day, but temperatures will steadily decrease with a cold front pushing through this afternoon. Winds will shift and come from the north up to 20 mph as well. Tonight, we will drop to the 20s for lows, with clear skies and winds from the north around 5-20 mph. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine, but highs will only be in the 50s, and winds from the west around 5-20 mph. Christmas will be on the mild side, but it will be cloudy out. And this weekend we can expect temperatures back in the 70s. Next week Tuesday looks like a chance of rain showers developing across the region.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!