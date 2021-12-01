KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 1st

Miracle On Wellington

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds in the skies. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s for highs and winds will stay more on the calm side through the rest of the day. Later tonight, we are expecting to have partly cloudy skies come back to the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for overnight lows and winds will continue to stay on the calm side. As we head into the second half of this week, we are looking to have more cloudy conditions to start off our Thursday, then a little more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs once again and winds will vary in directions, with speeds up to ten miles per hour. We are looking to either tie or break records for highs on Friday, with 80s for temperatures. More sunshine can be expected as we head into the first half of the upcoming weekend. A little more cloud coverage can be expected for our Sunday, and a cold front looks to move across the region early Monday morning of next week, which will give us a decrease in temperatures around 15-20 degrees. After Monday, we are looking to have another low pressure develop north of the Concho Valley, so warmer air will be pulled back up from the south, bringing us back to the 70s and possibly the 80s by Tuesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

