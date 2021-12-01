KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 1st

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds in the skies. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s for highs and winds will stay more on the calm side through the rest of the day. Later tonight, we are expecting to have partly cloudy skies come back to the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for overnight lows and winds will continue to stay on the calm side. As we head into the second half of this week, we are looking to have more cloudy conditions to start off our Thursday, then a little more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs once again and winds will vary in directions, with speeds up to ten miles per hour. We are looking to either tie or break records for highs on Friday, with 80s for temperatures. More sunshine can be expected as we head into the first half of the upcoming weekend. A little more cloud coverage can be expected for our Sunday, and a cold front looks to move across the region early Monday morning of next week, which will give us a decrease in temperatures around 15-20 degrees. After Monday, we are looking to have another low pressure develop north of the Concho Valley, so warmer air will be pulled back up from the south, bringing us back to the 70s and possibly the 80s by Tuesday.
San Angelo79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 4 mph NW
- Humidity
- 25%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
