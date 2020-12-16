KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, December 16th

Temperatures will be a bit cooler today, with highs mostly in the mid 50s. Winds will come from the west around 5-10 mph and we can also expect plenty of sunny skies. Tonight will have clear skies, calm winds, and cooler temperatures dropping to the 20s for lows. Tomorrow will warm up around 10 degrees, giving us highs in the mid 60s, with sunny skies and southern winds around 5-15 mph. Clouds will roll in for the end of the week, with highs still in the 60s. And next Monday is the first day of winter, but we will have plenty of sunshine, and highs in the mid to upper 60s for highs.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!