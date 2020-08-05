KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 5th

Plenty of sunshine can be expected as we continue through our day, with highs getting into the 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south with speeds up to 20 mph. A few clouds may develop in the early afternoon, but then plenty of sun will remain for the rest of the day. Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 70s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 100s and winds coming from the south up to 20 mph. As we get into next week, we will continue having 100s in the forecast, and plenty of sunny skies as well.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!