KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 4th

As we get through the rest of our Wednesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. A few clouds are expected to pass through, but nothing major will develop today. We will also continue with our hazy conditions around the region, but it will start to move out of the Concho Valley by tomorrow. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most of us. Winds will continue coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking at having partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will calm down again. For our Thursday, we can expect partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will still be a bit cooler, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the viewing area, but hazy conditions are expected to move out of the Concho Valley. A few showers and storms look to develop across the southeastern counties of our region tomorrow afternoon as well. Winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. For the end of the week and through the weekend, we are looking at having temperatures back in the upper 90s to low 100s, which is average for this time of year. We are also looking at plenty of sunshine for the region as well.