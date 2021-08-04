KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 4th

As we get through the rest of our Wednesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies for the region. A few clouds are expected to pass through, but nothing major will develop today. We will also continue with our hazy conditions around the region, but it will start to move out of the Concho Valley by tomorrow. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s to low 90s for most of us. Winds will continue coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking at having partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds will calm down again. For our Thursday, we can expect partly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will still be a bit cooler, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the viewing area, but hazy conditions are expected to move out of the Concho Valley. A few showers and storms look to develop across the southeastern counties of our region tomorrow afternoon as well. Winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. For the end of the week and through the weekend, we are looking at having temperatures back in the upper 90s to low 100s, which is average for this time of year. We are also looking at plenty of sunshine for the region as well.

Fair

San Angelo

89°F Fair Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Generally clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.