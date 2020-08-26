KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 26th

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged people who had not yet evacuated from the path of Hurricane Laura to leave — as they only had "about five hours" to do so as of his noon press conference.

Abbott reiterated that the "hurricane is going to be quite severe very powerful winds with a strong impact." Chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management Nim Kidd echoed his warning of the "danger factor" of this storm, saying while rescuers are in place, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. it will be difficult for them to provide support.