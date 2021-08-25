KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 25th

For the rest of our Wednesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour, then increase a bit from the east with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have lows dropping to the 70s. Winds will be on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. However, we are looking at an increase in moisture as we head into tomorrow, so the mornings will be on the muggy side once again. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will have more sunshine for the morning and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Spotty showers will be mostly to the southern portion of the region in the afternoon as well. Winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. The mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head through the weekend and into next week. Upper 80s to low 90s for highs can be expected and spotty showers could develop around the region once again for next week Tuesday. A tropical system in the Caribbean Sea continues to move toward us, and by next week, a possible hurricane could push through East Texas, which could have a slight impact on our weather next week. We will continue to monitor this systems as it moves closer.
San Angelo94°F Fair Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado90°F Fair Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon92°F Fair Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden92°F Fair Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
