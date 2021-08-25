KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 25th

Weather

For the rest of our Wednesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour, then increase a bit from the east with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have lows dropping to the 70s. Winds will be on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. However, we are looking at an increase in moisture as we head into tomorrow, so the mornings will be on the muggy side once again. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will have more sunshine for the morning and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Spotty showers will be mostly to the southern portion of the region in the afternoon as well. Winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. The mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head through the weekend and into next week. Upper 80s to low 90s for highs can be expected and spotty showers could develop around the region once again for next week Tuesday. A tropical system in the Caribbean Sea continues to move toward us, and by next week, a possible hurricane could push through East Texas, which could have a slight impact on our weather next week. We will continue to monitor this systems as it moves closer.

Fair

San Angelo

94°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

90°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

92°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

92°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
