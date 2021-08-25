KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 25th

For the rest of our Wednesday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour, then increase a bit from the east with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have lows dropping to the 70s. Winds will be on the calm side and skies are expected to be clear. However, we are looking at an increase in moisture as we head into tomorrow, so the mornings will be on the muggy side once again. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will have more sunshine for the morning and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Spotty showers will be mostly to the southern portion of the region in the afternoon as well. Winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. The mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head through the weekend and into next week. Upper 80s to low 90s for highs can be expected and spotty showers could develop around the region once again for next week Tuesday. A tropical system in the Caribbean Sea continues to move toward us, and by next week, a possible hurricane could push through East Texas, which could have a slight impact on our weather next week. We will continue to monitor this systems as it moves closer.

