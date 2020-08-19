KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 19th

We will have plenty of sunny skies for the rest of the day, with a few stray clouds in the skies for this afternoon into the evening. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will have highs back in the mid to upper 90s, with winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Looking ahead, we will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s for highs through the weekend, and chances of rain showers could develop Friday morning and early Saturday morning.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!