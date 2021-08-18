KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 18th

For the rest of our day, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with a bit more sunshine as we get through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. As we get into the overnight hours, lows will drop back to the 70s. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph and we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. For our Thursday, a few early morning showers could pass through, otherwise we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour. The rest of the week will be more on the dry side, and we will have a slow increase in temperatures to the mid 90s by next week Tuesday. Conditions are expected to dry out a bit more as we progress through the weekend, but with the excess amount of rain we’ve gotten the past few days, we could feel more on the steamy and muggy side as we get into next week. A nice pocket of dry air could help alleviate this issue, but it doesn’t look to be coming any time soon.

