KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 18th

For the rest of our day, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with a bit more sunshine as we get through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. As we get into the overnight hours, lows will drop back to the 70s. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph and we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers. For our Thursday, a few early morning showers could pass through, otherwise we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour. The rest of the week will be more on the dry side, and we will have a slow increase in temperatures to the mid 90s by next week Tuesday. Conditions are expected to dry out a bit more as we progress through the weekend, but with the excess amount of rain we’ve gotten the past few days, we could feel more on the steamy and muggy side as we get into next week. A nice pocket of dry air could help alleviate this issue, but it doesn’t look to be coming any time soon.

Fair

San Angelo

82°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
32%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

84°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

82°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

