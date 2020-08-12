KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 12th

Plenty of sunny skies for our Wednesday, with highs in the 100s and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. A heat advisory will be in effect until Thursday at 7 pm. However, this is likely to be extended or upgraded to an excessive heat warning for Friday and Saturday. Tonight, lows in the 70s with clear skies. Tomorrow will still be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the 100s again. Looking ahead, we can expect more clouds in the weekend, and slightly cooler for Sunday, but picking back up for next week. Slight chance of showers occurring late Monday evening.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!