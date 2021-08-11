KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 11th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have thin cloud coverage continue for a good majority of the Concho Valley. Winds will start off on the breezy side coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour, then will later calm down a bit around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the viewing area. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we get into tomorrow, we will have partly cloudy skies again. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and winds will come in from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers and storms could develop late Friday afternoon, as well as into Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be the best day for wide spread showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be a bit on the cooler side for the end of the weekend and into the first few days of next week.

