KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, August 11th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have thin cloud coverage continue for a good majority of the Concho Valley. Winds will start off on the breezy side coming from the south up to 20 miles per hour, then will later calm down a bit around 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the viewing area. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 70s and winds still coming from the south around 5-15 mph. As we get into tomorrow, we will have partly cloudy skies again. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and winds will come in from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers and storms could develop late Friday afternoon, as well as into Saturday and Sunday. Sunday looks to be the best day for wide spread showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be a bit on the cooler side for the end of the weekend and into the first few days of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

92°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.