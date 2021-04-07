KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 7th

Sunny skies will be in the region for the rest of the day, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds will be coming from the north and northwest around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds varying in direction 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine with a few clouds, winds still varying in direction and highs in the 80s and 90s for some in the Concho Valley. We continue to have warmer temperatures through the rest of the week and weekend. A cold front is expected to come through late Sunday night, dropping our temperatures to the 70s heading into the first half of next week.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 52°

Thursday

92° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 92° 63°

Friday

94° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 53°

Saturday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 55°

Sunday

90° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 58°

Monday

81° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 81° 54°

Tuesday

71° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

76°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

5 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

7 AM
Clear
1%
53°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

63°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°
Sunny

San Angelo

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. NE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. NE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. N winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
15 mph WNW
Humidity
13%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. NNE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

