KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 7th

Most of us are familiar with the basic four seasons of the year: spring, summer, fall, and winter. But what causes the seasons? The answer is simple, but it might not be what you would expect. Seasons on our planet are caused by the tilting of the axis. That simple, yet still affected to give us definition of seasons.

Starting with spring, which is in March for the Northern Hemisphere, and in September for the Southern Hemisphere. This is when we start to see plants bloom with buds and leaves. We also enter a time of year when we have more sunshine than darkness, which helps with the warming process. The spring equinox, which occurs March 21, is the time of year when the amount of time for day and night are the same (roughly 12 hours each).