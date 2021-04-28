KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 28th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will have more sunshine, then increasing cloud cover later this evening. Highs will hit the mid 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the south and southwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us spotty showers with lows in the 50s and north winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s and north winds up to 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers are expected to linger around the region as well. Cooler temperatures are now expected for the upcoming Saturday, then we will bounce back up to the 90s for highs for Sunday and Monday.

To give a better idea of what we are dealing with in our region (which is kind of messing up my forecasts this week), the amount of moisture stuck here will continue to give us cloudy conditions, which will also affect how warm we may or may not get. If the moisture is pushed out of the Concho Valley, we can expect warmer temperatures, especially for the weekend. However, if the higher moisture content stays, we will have a better chance of cloudy conditions, which blocks out the sunlight and heat, keeping our temperatures on the cooler side (example: Saturday’s forecast was in the mid 90s, now in the mid 60s). Yes, moisture is good for the environment and prevents the opportunity for wildfires to start and spread out of control. However, as one of the first things I’ve learned going to school for meteorology, water and moisture in the air screws up everything in forecast. Details to come.