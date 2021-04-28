KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 28th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will have more sunshine, then increasing cloud cover later this evening. Highs will hit the mid 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the south and southwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us spotty showers with lows in the 50s and north winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s and north winds up to 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers are expected to linger around the region as well. Cooler temperatures are now expected for the upcoming Saturday, then we will bounce back up to the 90s for highs for Sunday and Monday.

To give a better idea of what we are dealing with in our region (which is kind of messing up my forecasts this week), the amount of moisture stuck here will continue to give us cloudy conditions, which will also affect how warm we may or may not get. If the moisture is pushed out of the Concho Valley, we can expect warmer temperatures, especially for the weekend. However, if the higher moisture content stays, we will have a better chance of cloudy conditions, which blocks out the sunlight and heat, keeping our temperatures on the cooler side (example: Saturday’s forecast was in the mid 90s, now in the mid 60s). Yes, moisture is good for the environment and prevents the opportunity for wildfires to start and spread out of control. However, as one of the first things I’ve learned going to school for meteorology, water and moisture in the air screws up everything in forecast. Details to come.

Wednesday

92° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 92° 61°

Thursday

66° / 56°
Showers
Showers 54% 66° 56°

Friday

71° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 57°

Saturday

73° / 59°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 64% 73° 59°

Sunday

88° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 88° 65°

Monday

92° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 92° 63°

Tuesday

90° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 90° 59°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

82°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
75°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
73°

71°

11 PM
Showers
46%
71°

70°

12 AM
Showers
41%
70°

67°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

66°

2 AM
Showers
35%
66°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
64°

63°

5 AM
Showers
39%
63°

63°

6 AM
Showers
38%
63°

62°

7 AM
Showers
44%
62°

62°

8 AM
Showers
51%
62°

61°

9 AM
Showers
46%
61°

62°

10 AM
Showers
42%
62°

63°

11 AM
Showers
53%
63°

63°

12 PM
Showers
55%
63°

64°

1 PM
Showers
51%
64°

63°

2 PM
Showers
48%
63°
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

86°F Fair Feels like 87°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

87°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

