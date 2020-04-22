KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 22nd

Happy Earth Day everyone! We will have breezy conditions through the day, with highs in the 80s for most of Concho Valley. Dry air will get blown in from the West, which will increase the chance of fires spreading rapidly. Tonight, clearing skies with lows in the 50s and calm winds. Tomorrow will still be a bit warm, highs in the 80s and 90s, with light winds from the South. Another quick cool down Saturday, and chances of overnight showers Monday into Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!