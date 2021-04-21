KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 21st

For the rest of our day, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine later this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will be steady from the east 10-15 mph. Tonight will have an increase in clouds with lows in the 40s and winds from the east 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy through the region, with some areas getting spotty showers and misty conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and winds coming from the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. Warmer temperature will be in the area for the weekend, and 90s for this upcoming Sunday and Monday is also looking promising.
San Angelo50°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph ESE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon49°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 16 mph E
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph E
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
