KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 21st

Fronts impact our weather in various ways. Some can be mild and we don't have any real change. Others can bring plenty of severe storms to the area. Most may think there are only two types of fronts: cold and warm. However, we actually have five different types of fronts that are prominent in the weather patterns. We have to usual cold fronts and warm fronts. We also have the slightly less common stationary fronts and the occasional occluded fronts. And we also have what are called dry lines. Let's break down what each front does.

Cold fronts are the most common types of fronts, are are usually associated with rain, thunderstorms, and severe weather. Cold fronts are easier to spot when looking at a map of temperatures. We can find them where the temperatures are decreasing at a faster rate. During the summer, we can sometimes feel the cold front move through, since temperatures will usually drop at least 10 degrees in a few minutes and winds will pick up speeds, giving us the cooler temperatures.