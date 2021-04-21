KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we will have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine later this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will be steady from the east 10-15 mph. Tonight will have an increase in clouds with lows in the 40s and winds from the east 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy through the region, with some areas getting spotty showers and misty conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s and winds coming from the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. Warmer temperature will be in the area for the weekend, and 90s for this upcoming Sunday and Monday is also looking promising.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 44°

Thursday

68° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 68° 57°

Friday

85° / 53°
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind 39% 85° 53°

Saturday

83° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 83° 54°

Sunday

91° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 91° 63°

Monday

91° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 91° 65°

Tuesday

86° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

46°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

46°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
46°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
47°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
48°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
50°

52°

10 AM
Cloudy
21%
52°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
54°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
56°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°
Cloudy

San Angelo

50°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

49°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

San Angelo

50°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
15 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

49°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
16 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

49°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.