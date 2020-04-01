KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 1st

Mostly cloudy skies will continue to stick around for much of our area, with highs getting into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will continue to be around 10-20 mph through the day. Tonight, winds will calm down a bit, and drop to 5-10 mph from the South, and clouds will continue to stick around overnight into tomorrow. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s for Concho Valley. Cloud coverage will decrease as we get through our morning. Expect a cool off by the weekend and chances of rain showers and thunderstorms scattered across Concho Valley.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!