KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 15th

We will have warmer temperatures today compared to the last few days, with highs getting into the upper 60s to low 70s. Plenty of sunshine for Concho Valley, and winds will start to pick up through the evening and overnight into tomorrow. Lows dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow will be breezy with winds from the South around 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 25 through the day. After Friday, we will continue to warm back up to the mid 80s and even the low 90s to start off our next week!
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!