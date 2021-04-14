KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 14th

When we look up at the sky, we might see sunshine or clouds, or we may see rain or stars at night. But the planet is a complex system of different parts and, of course, weather is no exception. There are a handful of different air masses around the planet, which provide temperatures and moisture (or lack of) in different regions and environments.

To start, there are two kinds of air masses, maritime and continental. The difference between the two can vary a lot, but the main difference is simple. Maritime air masses are over the larger bodies of water around the globe. Continental air masses are mainly over land. To distinguish the differences of air masses, a code system is used (like all other weather components). But this system is easy to understand, using two or three letters to show what mass is which.