KLST Afternoon Forecast: Wednesday, April 14th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking to be more promising for the afternoon hours around the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to mid 70s for most of the region and winds will be coming from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us late night showers and more storms, with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us more showers and storms for the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and winds from the east 5-15 mph. A slight break from rain and clouds on Friday, then more rain for the weekend. A total of half an inch up to two inches of rain after Sunday can be expected. The first half of next week is looking to have more sunshine with slight cooler than average temperatures.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 68° 56°

Thursday

63° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 63° 59°

Friday

83° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 43°

Saturday

61° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 61° 42°

Sunday

66° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 66° 46°

Monday

70° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 70° 46°

Tuesday

77° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 77° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

59°

11 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

58°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
58°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
58°

57°

2 AM
Cloudy
22%
57°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
58°

58°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
58°

59°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
59°

59°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

59°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
59°

58°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
58°

58°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
58°

59°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
59°

59°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
59°

61°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
61°

61°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
61°

62°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
62°
Cloudy

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

