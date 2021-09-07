KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 7th

For the rest of our Tuesday, we are going to have a bit more sunshine for the first part of the afternoon hours, then more clouds will roll in later today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will mostly be calm, but pick up speeds a bit later today from the east around 5-10 mph. For the evening and overnight hours, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds for the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. For our Wednesday, we will have more sunshine for the morning hours, then increasing clouds with spotty showers developing later in the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in directions up to 10 miles per hour. We will continue to have a slow increase in temperatures to the upper 90s by the end of the week and into this upcoming weekend. Moisture content will also decrease as we get through this week as well, giving us more of the summer feel in the Concho Valley. After this weekend, we are looking to have cooler temperatures come back to kick off next week, with highs only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the viewing area, and we will have a mixture of sun and clouds again.

