KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 7th

Weather

For the rest of our Tuesday, we are going to have a bit more sunshine for the first part of the afternoon hours, then more clouds will roll in later today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will mostly be calm, but pick up speeds a bit later today from the east around 5-10 mph. For the evening and overnight hours, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds for the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side again. For our Wednesday, we will have more sunshine for the morning hours, then increasing clouds with spotty showers developing later in the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in directions up to 10 miles per hour. We will continue to have a slow increase in temperatures to the upper 90s by the end of the week and into this upcoming weekend. Moisture content will also decrease as we get through this week as well, giving us more of the summer feel in the Concho Valley. After this weekend, we are looking to have cooler temperatures come back to kick off next week, with highs only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the viewing area, and we will have a mixture of sun and clouds again.

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.