KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 29th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we progress through today, we will have plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s, and winds coming in from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we can expect lows in the 50s with southwest winds around 5-10 mph and clear skies. Tomorrow we will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs, with plenty of sunny skies. And moving through the rest of the week, we will keep temperatures above average, with sunny skies. The weekend will offer a bit more cloud cover, and temperatures will drop slightly, closer to average.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.