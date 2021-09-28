KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 28th

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have an increase in clouds for the early afternoon, and showers and storms moving through the Concho Valley later today. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs and winds will be coming from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. We are looking to see around a quarter to three-quarters of an inch for total rainfall today. Later tonight, showers and storms will be on the eastern edge of the region while the rest of us will have mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the morning hours, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. A few scattered showers and storms will develop along the eastern edge of the region once again. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. A cold front will move through the viewing area Thursday, which will give us more scattered showers and heavier rain fall totals. Up to three inches of rain could fall for Thursday in some areas. Cooler temperatures starting Friday will stick around, keeping us in the 70s and 80s for highs. More sunshine for this weekend then a mix of sun and clouds to start off next week Monday.