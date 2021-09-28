KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 28th

Weather

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have an increase in clouds for the early afternoon, and showers and storms moving through the Concho Valley later today. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs and winds will be coming from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. We are looking to see around a quarter to three-quarters of an inch for total rainfall today. Later tonight, showers and storms will be on the eastern edge of the region while the rest of us will have mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the morning hours, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. A few scattered showers and storms will develop along the eastern edge of the region once again. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. A cold front will move through the viewing area Thursday, which will give us more scattered showers and heavier rain fall totals. Up to three inches of rain could fall for Thursday in some areas. Cooler temperatures starting Friday will stick around, keeping us in the 70s and 80s for highs. More sunshine for this weekend then a mix of sun and clouds to start off next week Monday.

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

88°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eden

89°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
64°F Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

