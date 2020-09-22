KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 22nd

We will continue to have partly cloudy skies today, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be from the north and northeast around 5-10 mph.

Tonight will have an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 60s and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, we will start off with more clouds in the sky, then sunny for the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and winds from the northeast up to 10 mph.

As we progress through the rest of the week, we will have plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will continue to increase, reaching the low to mid 90s over the weekend and into next week.

More Stories for you

• 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San A…

• SAISD instruction method selection and switch period closes soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Prior to the start of the 2020 school year, San Angelo Independent School District families and…

• TGC Health Department confirms one more death from COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes r…

• International Grad Student wins Prestigious Humanitarian Award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bill Rogers, a 34-year old Angelo State University graduate student from Liberia, has been selected…

• Author releases second children’s book about online learning

You may remember Shelby Hoefling as the author we spoke to about her debut children’s book “Grandma’s in the Pho…

• Texas gyms can now operate at 75% capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting today in Texas, gyms can expand their capacity to 75%. “We had to block off every other…