KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 1st

Spotty showers and possible storms will be scattered across the region today, and heavier showers are likely to occur later this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of us. Winds from the south and southwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have more scattered showers and storms, lows in the 70s. Tomorrow morning in the earlier hours could see potential for more severe weather coming through, but will be out of the region by mid morning. As we continue through the week, we will have more chances of scattered showers, and temperatures will continue to decrease to the low 90s for highs by Saturday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!