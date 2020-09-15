KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 15th

SAN FRANCISCO (NEXSTAR) - That haze in the sky above you may not be smog or typical atmospheric moisture. What you are looking at may actually be wildfire smoke drifting hundreds or even thousands of miles across the country.

Millions across California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Idaho have been hit with unhealthy and at times hazardous air conditions since some of the nation's largest wildfires on record sparked in mid-August. But a change in the weather has sent some of that smoke drifting all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.