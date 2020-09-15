KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 15th

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for a few hours this afternoon, then clearing out a bit to become partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and calm winds. Tomorrow, we will have mostly sunny skies with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s. Looking ahead, we will have spotty showers for Thursday and Friday around the region. The weekend will have plenty of sunny skies with highs maintaining the mid 80s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!