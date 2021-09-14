KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, September 14th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for our region. Temperatures will eventually be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs later today and winds will be coming steadily from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have plenty of clear skies for most of the viewing area. Temperatures will drop back down to the 60s for lows and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. As we head into tomorrow, we can expect a few clouds to pop up around the Concho Valley in the early morning hours, otherwise we will have plenty of sunny skies once again for the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will continue coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. Warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 90s look to move in from the north as we head to the end of the week and through the upcoming weekend. A mix of sun and clouds can also be expected starting Thursday, with more sunshine during the day and clouds towards the evening hours. A cold front is looking to move into the area next week, dropping our highs to the 70s, but is forecast beyond the typical 7-day, so there is still plenty of movement for direction and time for this front to occur in our area.
